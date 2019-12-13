Home

Peacefully, at Cornhill Macmillan Centre, Perth, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, surrounded by her family after a short illness fought with great courage and positivity, Patricia (Tricia) Jane, aged 50, adored wife of David, much loved mum to Stuart and Louise, future mother-in-law to Lauren, loving daughter of Drew and Kate Mole, dear daughter-in-law to John and Wilma, a loving sister to Jillian and a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral service at Perth Crematorium, on Thursday, December 19, at 4 pm, to which all family and friends are invited, bright colours optional, family flowers only please, donations will be accepted at the service for Cornhill Macmillan Centre & Oncology Unit, PRI.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 13, 2019
