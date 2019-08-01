|
CROLLA Olinto Ernesto (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Ernesto, loving husband to Rosina, treasured father to Maria Concetta, Marco and Tiziana, loved and respected father-in-law, cherished Nonno to his five grandchildren, loving brother, uncle and brother-in-law. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at St Mary's RC Cathedral Edinburgh at 10 am. Thereafter Ernesto will be repatriated to his beloved Picinisco Italy. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Marie Curie for those who wish to donate.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 1, 2019