|
|
|
SCOTT Norman (Currie)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on September 4, 2019, after a short illness bravely borne, Norman, aged 81, (member of Baberton Golf Club), loving husband of Anne, much loved dad of Alison, Judith and Alastair, father-in-law of John and proud grandad of Katie and Greg. Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, September 13, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie Hospice Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 9, 2019