FULTON Norma Janet
(née Reid) (Kinross)
Claire, Hugh, Joanne, Sara, Alison and Andrew wish to thank all friends, relatives and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards and letters received following Norma's death. Special thanks to the staff at The Cornhill Macmillan Centre Perth, Perth Royal Infirmary and to the local doctors and nurses for their care and attention. Thanks also to Rev. Lis Stenhouse and Rev. Geoff Williams for their kind words and comforting service and to all who paid their last respects to Norma at the church and who gave so generously to Cornhill Macmillan Support Group.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 10, 2019