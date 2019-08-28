|
FULTON Norma Janet
(née Reid) (Kinross)
On August 23, 2019, peacefully at Cornhill Macmillan Centre, Perth, after a short illness, Norma Janet (née Reid), dearly loved wife of the late Adam Kelso, devoted mother of Claire, Hugh, Joanne, Sara, Alison and Andrew and loving grandmother to Megan, Nia and Yasmin. Private cremation followed by church service, to which all are welcome, at Cleish Parish Church on Tuesday, September 3, at 2 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, at church door, to Cornhill Macmillan Support Group.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2019