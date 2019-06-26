Home

Very suddenly, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, Noel (retired Sheriff of Moray), aged 79 years. Much loved husband and best friend of June, dearly loved father of Alison, Diana, Simon, Guy, Julia and Donald, adored grandfather of Samuel, Gemma, James, Martin, Gracie, Elsa, Elliot and Helena, dear brother of Leona and a good friend to many. Requiem Mass, to which all are welcome, will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 28, in St Sylvester's Church, Institution Road, Elgin. Family flowers only please, donations to the British Heart Foundation at the church door, if desired. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on June 26, 2019
