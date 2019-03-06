Home

CAMERON Nicoll (Edinburgh)
Suddenly but peacefully, whilst on holiday in Bulgaria, on February 25, 2019, Nicoll Cameron, aged 77 years, a lifelong supporter of Scotland and the SNP.
Beloved husband of Diana, loving father of Ewan and Lewis, a respected father-in-law of Nicola and Katriona, dear grandfather of Mia, Arran, Brody and Iona, brother of Donald and the late Douglas and a good friend to many. Funeral l Service to take place at Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh, EH7 4HW, Tuesday, March 12, at 3 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, but donations, if so desired, may be made to the RNLI as you leave the service. Mourners are invited to wear some tartan.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 6, 2019
