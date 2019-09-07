|
WATT Nicol BSc, MIEE (formerly of Kintore, Aberdeenshire but resided in Edinburgh)
Unexpectedly passed away, at home, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Loved husband to the late Sigrid, father to Fergus and Katrina, as well as much loved Opa to Eilidh, Logan and Isla. Forever alive in our hearts and souls. A celebration of his life will take place at the Church of the German Speaking Congregation, 1 Chalmers Crescent, Edinburgh, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 7, 2019