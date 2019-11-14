|
|
|
VANN Ness Aged 94 years, passed away peacefully, in Dorward House, Montrose, on Monday, November 4, 2019, beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Ian and the late Liz, dear mother-in-law of Anne and dearly loved granny of James, Robert and Peter and great-granny of Jacob, Mabel, Magdelena, Mary and Charlie. Funeral service at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Thursday, November 14, at 12.30 pm, to which all are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be given in aid of Dorward House Residents Comfort Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 14, 2019