HYND Neil R., LVO, FRIAS, FSA Scot (Drem)
Peacefully, in the devoted care of Marie Curie Hospice, on March 4, 2019, Neil, loved and loving husband for nearly 50 years of Sarah. Beloved father of Andrew and Antonia and father-in-law to Yvonne and Darren. Dearest papa to Josie, Riley, Madeleine, Grace and Elsa. A funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on March 14, at 2 pm, at which all are welcome. Family flowers only and black not required. A retiring collection will be taken for Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh or directly to them at 45 Frogston Road West, Edinburgh, EH10 7DR.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 7, 2019
