Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00
Warriston Crematorium
Lorimer Chapel
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neale PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neale (Kenneth) PRICE

Notice Condolences

Neale (Kenneth) PRICE Notice
PRICE Neale (Kenneth) (Edinburgh)
Very suddenly, at work on Monday, October 7, 2019, Neale, late of Glasgow Dental Hospital, Scottish Orthodontics and Edinburgh College. Cherished husband of Lynne, devoted father of Laura and Cameron, dutiful son of Jean, loving brother and brother-in-law of Yvonne and Alex, much loved nephew, cousin and uncle, dedicated colleague, sociable friend and kind neighbour. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, October 19, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.