WEIR Nanny (Cortleferry Farm, Stow)
Peacefully, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, Nanny, aged 73 years, dearly beloved wife of John (Jock), loving mum of Doddie, Kirsty, Thomas and Christopher, a dear mother-in-law and proud and loving granny to her thirteen grandchildren. Private family interment at Nanny's request. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. Mary of Wedale Parish Church, Stow, on Tuesday, June 11, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. No black ties please, donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Scotsman on June 4, 2019
