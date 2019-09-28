|
TURNER Nancy (Crail)
At home on Sunday, September 22, 2019, Nancy Christine Turner of West Green, Crail, wife of the late Crawford Turner, loving mother to David and Jonathan and caring granny to their children, a very dear aunt and friend to all who knew her. At Nancy's request her body has been bequeathed to medical research. A service to celebrate her life will be held in Crail Parish Church, on Friday, October 11, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Donations if desired may be given at the church for the RNLI Anstruther.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 28, 2019