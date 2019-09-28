Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy TURNER

Notice Condolences

Nancy TURNER Notice
TURNER Nancy (Crail)
At home on Sunday, September 22, 2019, Nancy Christine Turner of West Green, Crail, wife of the late Crawford Turner, loving mother to David and Jonathan and caring granny to their children, a very dear aunt and friend to all who knew her. At Nancy's request her body has been bequeathed to medical research. A service to celebrate her life will be held in Crail Parish Church, on Friday, October 11, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Donations if desired may be given at the church for the RNLI Anstruther.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.