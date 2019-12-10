Home

SLOAN Nancy Anne
(nee Hodge) (Burnfoot Farm, Oxton)
Died peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, Margaret Kerr Unit, on December 5, 2019, aged 61, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, during which she showed such grace and strength. Beloved wife of Hugh. Following a private family cremation there will be a Service and Celebration of Nancy's life at Melrose Parish Church, TD6 9SF, on Monday, December 16, at 12.45 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 10, 2019
