LAIDLAW Nancie (nee Burns) (Port Seton)
Peacefully, at home, on August 19, 2019. Nancie, beloved wife of the late Archie, much loved mum of Elspeth, Janice and Rhona and a dearly loved granny, great-granny, sister and aunt to the family. Service at Chalmers Memorial Parish Church, Port Seton, on Friday, August 30, at 1 pm, with a committal thereafter, at Seafield Crematorium, at approx 2 pm. Family flowers only please, but a retiring collection will be taken for Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 23, 2019
