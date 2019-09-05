Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00
Glencairn Church
Kirkland, Moniaive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel YOUNG

Notice Condolences

Muriel YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Muriel (Moniaive, Dumfriesshire)
On August 30, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by love at the Alexandra Unit, Dumfries Royal Infirmary, Muriel Mary Rennie Young, devoted wife to Rev John Young, dearly beloved mother to Julie, Abigail and Emma and treasured friend to many. Service at Glencairn Church, Kirkland, Moniaive on Wednesday, September 11, at 12 noon, followed by interment in the churchyard. All friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Nicola Murray Foundation ,can be given at the service in memory of Muriel.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.