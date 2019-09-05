|
YOUNG Muriel (Moniaive, Dumfriesshire)
On August 30, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by love at the Alexandra Unit, Dumfries Royal Infirmary, Muriel Mary Rennie Young, devoted wife to Rev John Young, dearly beloved mother to Julie, Abigail and Emma and treasured friend to many. Service at Glencairn Church, Kirkland, Moniaive on Wednesday, September 11, at 12 noon, followed by interment in the churchyard. All friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Nicola Murray Foundation ,can be given at the service in memory of Muriel.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 5, 2019