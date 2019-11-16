Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Joyce (Rowlands) REED

Notice Condolences

Muriel Joyce (Rowlands) REED Notice
REED Muriel Joyce (Mu) (née Rowlands) (Corbridge)
Died peacefully, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, aged 87 years, after 62 years of marriage. Born in Liverpool, lived in Penketh, Cambridge, Manchester, Stamfordham, South Queensferry, Aberdour, West Woodburn and Corbridge. Spent the wartime years in Aberdovey, a place held in great affection. Beloved wife of Gavin, dearly loved mother of Fiona, Jo, Lucinda and Christopher and devoted and proud grandmother to Benjamin, Josh, Sebastian, Hannah and Becky. There will be a private cremation followed by a celebration of her life at St Andrew's Church, Corbridge, on November 22, 2019, at 3 pm, please wear a splash of colour. No flowers please, but donations if desired to RNLI or Alzheimer's Research UK c/o Dodd's of Hexham NE46 2EW.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -