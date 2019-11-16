|
REED Muriel Joyce (Mu) (née Rowlands) (Corbridge)
Died peacefully, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, aged 87 years, after 62 years of marriage. Born in Liverpool, lived in Penketh, Cambridge, Manchester, Stamfordham, South Queensferry, Aberdour, West Woodburn and Corbridge. Spent the wartime years in Aberdovey, a place held in great affection. Beloved wife of Gavin, dearly loved mother of Fiona, Jo, Lucinda and Christopher and devoted and proud grandmother to Benjamin, Josh, Sebastian, Hannah and Becky. There will be a private cremation followed by a celebration of her life at St Andrew's Church, Corbridge, on November 22, 2019, at 3 pm, please wear a splash of colour. No flowers please, but donations if desired to RNLI or Alzheimer's Research UK c/o Dodd's of Hexham NE46 2EW.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 16, 2019