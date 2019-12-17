|
MURCHISON Dr Murdoch (Strathpeffer)
Peacefully, at Northcare Manor Nursing Home, Edinburgh, on Monday, December 2, 2019. Dr Murdoch, aged 86 years, beloved husband of the late Maurine (nee Tallach), devoted father of John, Alison, Elisabeth, Murdo and Andrew, much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear brother to Margaret, Lilian, Mairi and Alina. Funeral service to be held at Strathpeffer Church of Scotland, on Thursday, December 19, at 12.30 pm, thereafter to Fodderty Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. All family and friends respectfully invited.
Father, I desire that they also, whom you have given me, may be with me where I am, to see my glory…
John 17:24
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 17, 2019