THAIN Morag Christina
(nee May) (Penicuik)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Aaron House Care Home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Morag, beloved wife of the late Fred, much loved mother of Julie, Carole and Colin, mother-in-law of Darren, Steve and Sandra and loving grandma of Fraser and Ruairi. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Thursday, October 3, at 11.30 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, but a collection will be taken in aid of the SSPCA.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 27, 2019
