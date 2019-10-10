Home

HARCUS Mona (Aberdeen)
Sadly, on October 7, 2019, Mona Inglis McLean Harcus (nee Scott), aged 76, passed away in hospital. Much loved wife of Magnus and mum to Karen, Lesley and the late Neil, mother-in-law to Arnie and Sonie, proud granny to Lauren, Maya, Kizzy, Tess, Lucy, Rory and Jimmy.
Funeral service at Aberdeen Crematorium, Hazlehead, (East Chapel), on Wednesday, October 16, at
1 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the service to CALICO Grampian.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 10, 2019
