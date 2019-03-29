|
|
|
LACKIE Molly Passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by those who loved her on Sunday, March 24, 2019, aged 83 years. Loving wife of the late Ken, much loved mum to Audrey and Julia, caring mother-in-law to John and Midge, adored and extremely proud granny to Noah, Benjamin, Joshua and Jacob. A devoted sister, aunt and friend. Funeral service to be held at George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan Arbroath, on Wednesday, April 3, at 12.30 pm, thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium Friockheim, arriving 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Molly may be made on the day to Cancer Research UK if wished.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 29, 2019
