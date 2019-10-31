|
DUCKWORTH Molly (Edinburgh)
Molly Duckworth, sadly died on Friday, October 25, 2019, aged 86, after an incredible fight. Mum was quiet, private but a huge influence on us all in her very independent way. She derived great joy from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and gave so much happiness to her son Iain, daughter Elaine, son-in-law Bob who did so much for her, grandchildren Cat, Derek, and Nicola, great-grandchildren Josh, Travis and Olivia. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Wednesday, November 6, at 12 noon. Mum never liked the colour black, so please brighten up our lives. Family flowers only and donations, no obligation, will be for Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 31, 2019