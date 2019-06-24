|
|
|
WARD Moira (nee Oliver) (Dunfermline)
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Moira (nee Oliver), aged 76 years, beloved wife of Jim, a much loved mum of Kevin and Julie, a cherished nana of Alex, Jo, Ben and Sam, a dear sister of the late Gordon Oliver also a good friend to all who knew her. Funeral service at Dunfermline Cemetery, on Thursday, July 4, at 11.30 am, to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited.
Published in The Scotsman on June 24, 2019
Read More