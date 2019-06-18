Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30
Houndwood Crematorium
Grantshouse
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Moira McLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moira McLEAN

Notice Condolences

Moira McLEAN Notice
McLEAN
Moira (North Berwick / Edinburgh)
Moira slipped away peacefully at the Edington Cottage Hospital, North Berwick on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, beloved wife of the late Robbie, dearly loved mother of Miriam and Lesley, a loving grandma and great-grandma to all her grandchildren. A funeral service to which all relatives and friends are invited will be held at Houndwood Crematorium, Grantshouse TD14 5TP, on Tuesday, June 25, at 11.30 am.
No flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.