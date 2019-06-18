|
McLEAN
Moira (North Berwick / Edinburgh)
Moira slipped away peacefully at the Edington Cottage Hospital, North Berwick on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, beloved wife of the late Robbie, dearly loved mother of Miriam and Lesley, a loving grandma and great-grandma to all her grandchildren. A funeral service to which all relatives and friends are invited will be held at Houndwood Crematorium, Grantshouse TD14 5TP, on Tuesday, June 25, at 11.30 am.
No flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 18, 2019
