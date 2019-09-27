|
|
|
DARLING Moira (nee Foreman) Peacefully at Badenscoth House Nursing Home, by Rothienorman on Monday, September 23, 2019. Moira (nee Foreman), aged 85 years. Mother to Chris, Scott and Robert, mother-in-law to Susan and granny to Mitchell and Keiran. Funeral service in Moray Crematorium, Broadley, Buckie, on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Badenscoth Comfort Funds.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 27, 2019