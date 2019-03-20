Home

McANNA
Miriam Toop
(nee Devine) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Buildings, on Tuesday,
March 12, 2019, Miriam, beloved wife of John, loving mum to Susan and Jennifer, adored granny to Conor and Caitlin, a good friend to Derek and Tom and a much loved sister and aunt to her family. Service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, March 26, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 20, 2019
