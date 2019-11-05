|
CASHMAN Milton (Rev) (Galashiels)
Peacefully, at the Borders General Hospital on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Milton, aged 86 years. Much loved and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be very much missed by not only his immediate family but also the larger church family and friends he so faithfully served. A private family interment will take place on Tuesday, November 12, followed by a Thanksgiving and Memorial service at Old Parish and St Paul's Church, Scott Crescent, Galashiels at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. Donations, if wished, can be made to Interserve and Galashiels Heart for Art project.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 5, 2019