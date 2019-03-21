Resources More Obituaries for Millicent HOSIE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Millicent HOSIE

Notice HOSIE Millicent The family of the late Millicent wish to thank all friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy extended to them following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the doctors from Annat Bank Surgery and all staff of Fordmill Nursing Home for the care shown to Millicent. Grateful thanks to Fiona Ainley for her most comforting service, to Emslie S. Collier & Son Funeral Directors for their professional handling of the arrangements and to all who paid their last respects at the Chapel of Rest and the graveside and who donated generously to Alzheimer Scotland. Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices