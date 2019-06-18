|
|
|
PETERSON Mike (Newbattle, Dalkeith)
Mike, much loved dad of Mark, grandad of Eloise and brother of Sharon, Mel and Karen, passed away suddenly but peacefully, at home, on June 11. 2019. Requiem Mass on Monday, July 1, at St David's RC Church, Eskbank Road, Dalkeith, at 10 am, to which all friends are invited. Interment thereafter in Newbattle Cemetery. Family flowers only, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of Marie Curie. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on June 18, 2019
Read More