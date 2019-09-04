|
|
|
SAUNDERS Michael John (Kiltarlity)
Peacefully, at the Highland Hospice Inverness, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Michael John, aged 85 years. Analytical chemist and mountaineer. Husband of the late Ruth and father to Mary and the late Claire. A graveside service will take place at Tomnacross Cemetery, Kiltarlity, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations , if so desired, may be given at the service, for the Highland Hospice. Arrangements by D. Gunn, Funeral Home, Blackwells Street, Dingwall. Tel. 01349 863951.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 4, 2019