|
|
|
HUNTER Michael John (Mick) Peacefully, at Roxburghe House, Dundee, on Friday, November 15, 2019, Michael John (Mick), aged 71 years, much loved and loving husband of Helga, much loved dad of Linda and the late Michael and Malcolm, also a devoted grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service at the funeral home of Sturrock, Comb & Davidson Funeral Directors, 102 St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, on Monday, November 25, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Interment thereafter at Pitkerro Grove Cemetery, Drumsturdy Road, at 12.30 pm approximately. Donations, if desired, may be given at the funeral home in aid of Roxburghe House Comfort Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 22, 2019