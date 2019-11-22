Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30
Sturrock, Comb & Davidson Funeral Directors
102 St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry
Dundee
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:30
Pitkerro Grove Cemetery
Drumsturdy Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael HUNTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael HUNTER

Notice Condolences

Michael HUNTER Notice
HUNTER Michael John (Mick) Peacefully, at Roxburghe House, Dundee, on Friday, November 15, 2019, Michael John (Mick), aged 71 years, much loved and loving husband of Helga, much loved dad of Linda and the late Michael and Malcolm, also a devoted grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service at the funeral home of Sturrock, Comb & Davidson Funeral Directors, 102 St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, on Monday, November 25, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Interment thereafter at Pitkerro Grove Cemetery, Drumsturdy Road, at 12.30 pm approximately. Donations, if desired, may be given at the funeral home in aid of Roxburghe House Comfort Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -