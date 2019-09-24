|
|
|
DOCHERTY Michael (Clermiston / Leith)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, on September 19, 2019, Michael, aged 92, beloved husband of Helen, father to the late Michael, Ian, Graeme, Tony, Darren and Gary, father-in-law to Margaret, Evelyn, Linda, Debra, Anne and Nicola, grandad to Fraser, Martin, Leanne, Laura, Graeme, the late Scott and Victoria, Danielle, Greg, Niamh, Paul, Ronan, Craig and Lewis, great-grandad to Connor, Halle, Olivia, Max, Freyja, Findlay and Scott, brother to his only surviving sister Ella. Funeral service on Friday, September 27, at 1 pm, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 24, 2019