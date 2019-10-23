|
|
|
HEXT Michael Bernard, Lt Colonel (formerly Edinburgh / Devon)
Passed peacefully, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, aged 89 years. Devoted husband to the late Florence "Joyce", loving dad to the late Graeme,Sheena and Angela, dear grandad and great-grandad, special uncle and great-uncle Michael was born at West End Cottages, Buckfastleigh, 1 st child to Bernard and
Evelyn (née Full). Schooled at Buckfastleigh and Ashburton. He left Buckfastleigh when he joined the armed services REME at 17 years, rising through the ranks from CpL to Lt Colonel over 37 years, retired and lived in Edinburgh for 30 years, then returned to Devon to be with family and friends in 2015. Michael's funeral has already taken place, donations, if desired, made payable to The REME Benevolent Fund. All enquiries to: Parker's Family Funeral Directors, 68 Queen Street Newton Abbot, TQ12 2ES, Tel: 01626 437001.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 23, 2019