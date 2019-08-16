Home

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
SMITH Merilyn (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a long illness, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Merilyn aged 77 years, formerly of Edinburgh and Liverpool Colleges of Art. Professor, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, August 22, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, if desired, donations may be made on retiral of service in aid of Marie Curie Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 16, 2019
