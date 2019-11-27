Home

Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00
St Margaret's Church
South Queensferry
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:15
South Queensferry Cemetery
MORRISON Mel (South Queensferry)
At St Columba's Hospice, on November 24, 2019, Mel, aged 48 years. Beloved wife of Kenny, devoted mum of Erin and Abbie, dearly loved daughter of Murtagh and Margaret and a loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt who will be sadly missed by all the family. RIP. Requiem Mass will be held at St Margaret's Church, South Queensferry, on December 4, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at South Queensferry Cemetery, for approximately 11.15 am.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 27, 2019
