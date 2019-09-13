|
|
|
SHEPHERD May The family of the late May wish to thank most sincerely all family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following their sad loss, special thanks to Springfield West Health Centre and Arbroath Infirmary for their care and attention, also to Mr. Keith Scott for his kind words and comforting service, to David Mackay Funeralcare and to all who paid their last respects at the Chapel of Rest and Parkgrove Crematorium and generously donated to Arbroath Infirmary Comfort fund. Thank you all.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 13, 2019