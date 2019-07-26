|
BROWN Maureen (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh on Monday, July 15, 2019, Maureen Brown, sadly passed away aged 72 years.
A much loved daughter of the late Thomas and Jessie and loving sister and aunt to all the family. The funeral service will take place today, Friday, July 26, 2019, at St Brides Parish Church, Sanquhar for 12 noon, to which all are respectfully invited. Donations, if desired, in aid of charity and bright clothing to be worn as requested by the family.
Published in The Scotsman on July 26, 2019