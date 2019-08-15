|
TOD Mary (nee Ford) (Leith / Gorebridge / North Berwick)
It is with great sadness that Jennifer and Bill announce the death of their much loved and respected
mother. Mary died in the peaceful care of staff at Fidra House, North Berwick on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Wife of the late Bill, sister of Kathy, dearly loved grandma to Jenny, Cameron, Mike and Beth and delighted great-grandma to Alex and Cooper. Service to be held at Pentland Chapel, Mortonhall Crematorium at 3.30 pm on Thursday, August 22.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 15, 2019