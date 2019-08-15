Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
15:30
Pentland Chapel, Mortonhall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary TOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Ford) TOD

Notice Condolences

Mary (Ford) TOD Notice
TOD Mary (nee Ford) (Leith / Gorebridge / North Berwick)
It is with great sadness that Jennifer and Bill announce the death of their much loved and respected
mother. Mary died in the peaceful care of staff at Fidra House, North Berwick on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Wife of the late Bill, sister of Kathy, dearly loved grandma to Jenny, Cameron, Mike and Beth and delighted great-grandma to Alex and Cooper. Service to be held at Pentland Chapel, Mortonhall Crematorium at 3.30 pm on Thursday, August 22.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.