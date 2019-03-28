Home

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00
St John's RC Church
Brighton Place, Portobello
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:30
Mt Vernon Cemetery
Mary Teresa GLANCY Notice
GLANCY Mary Teresa (Joppa)
Peacefully, at Lauder Lodge Care Home, on March 10, 2019, Mary, beloved daughter of the late Norah and Walter Glancy, dear sister of the late Walter, Paul, Michael, Peter (Canada), Norah and Vera, loved sister-in-law of Mary and aunt of all the family. Funeral to St John's RC Church, Brighton Place, Portobello, on Tuesday, April 2, at 10 am, thereafter interment will take place at Mt Vernon Cemetery, at 11.30 am, both to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Mary will be received into church just prior to Mass. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 28, 2019
