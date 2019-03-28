|
GLANCY Mary Teresa (Joppa)
Peacefully, at Lauder Lodge Care Home, on March 10, 2019, Mary, beloved daughter of the late Norah and Walter Glancy, dear sister of the late Walter, Paul, Michael, Peter (Canada), Norah and Vera, loved sister-in-law of Mary and aunt of all the family. Funeral to St John's RC Church, Brighton Place, Portobello, on Tuesday, April 2, at 10 am, thereafter interment will take place at Mt Vernon Cemetery, at 11.30 am, both to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Mary will be received into church just prior to Mass. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 28, 2019
