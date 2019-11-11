Home

STEWART Mary (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 4, 2019, after a short illness, Mary, much loved widow of Murray, mother of Charles and Janine, mother-in-law of Pat, Granny of Kate and Jonny. Teacher, musician and faithful friend. A private family funeral will take place on Friday, November 15, followed by a Thanksgiving Service in St Cuthbert's Church, 5 Lothian Road, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiring collection in aid of Marie Curie or George Watson's Family Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 11, 2019
