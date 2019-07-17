Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
14:00
Abbey Church
North Berwick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McADAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McADAM

Notice Condolences

Mary McADAM Notice
McADAM
Mary (North Berwick, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Monday, July 8, 2019, Mary, aged 99 years. Much loved wife of the late Andrew McAdam and beloved mother to Boyd and Neil, a loving grandmother to Andrew, Ross, Lizzie and Jamie and mother-in-law to Patricia and Marion. A great friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Following a private cremation, there will be a Thanksgiving service, at Abbey Church, North Berwick, at 2 pm, on Monday, July 29, to which family and friends are invited. No flowers please, donations if desired, to British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.