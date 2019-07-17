|
McADAM
Mary (North Berwick, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Monday, July 8, 2019, Mary, aged 99 years. Much loved wife of the late Andrew McAdam and beloved mother to Boyd and Neil, a loving grandmother to Andrew, Ross, Lizzie and Jamie and mother-in-law to Patricia and Marion. A great friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Following a private cremation, there will be a Thanksgiving service, at Abbey Church, North Berwick, at 2 pm, on Monday, July 29, to which family and friends are invited. No flowers please, donations if desired, to British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on July 17, 2019