MACKAY Mary (Peebles)
Peacefully, on August 12, 2019, Mary, (formerly Infant Headteacher of Sciennes Primary School, Edinburgh and Letham and Mid Calder, West Lothian), beloved wife of the late Ronald, loving and much loved mum of Ron and Jill and very proud granny of Iain and Daniel. Funeral service at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, August 23, at 3 pm, to which all friends are welcome. No flowers, but donations, if desired, may be made on retiral in aid of British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 21, 2019
