GOW Dr Mary M (Glasgow)
The family of the late Dr Mary M Gow would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and messages of support over the past few weeks. Also heartfelt thanks to those who were able to join us at Roucan Loch for reflection and celebration of Mary's life and achievements. In particular, we were touched by the number of academic colleagues, former students and tennis friends who made the trip to Dumfries. Thanks too for the exceedingly generous donations which will be forwarded on to the British Heart Foundation at the earliest opportunity. We also wish to thank Ms Janet Hamilton for leading the very fitting ceremony for Mary, the staff of the Caledonian Hotel, Dumfries for the excellent buffet, and J & A Hodgson, the funeral directors for their professional approach, ensuring the whole day went as Mary had wished and planned.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 5, 2019