Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00
Cupar St John's & Dairsie United Parish Church
Main Street
Dairsie
Mary Letham (Maimie) THOMSON

Mary Letham (Maimie) THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Mary Letham (Maimie) (Balmullo)
At Craighead Care Home, Newport on Tay, on Saturday,
February 16, 2019, Mary Letham Thomson (Maimie), in her 98th year, (retired teacher of Business Studies), devoted wife of the late Alexander Thomson. Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration in Cupar St John's & Dairsie United Parish Church, at
Main Street, Dairsie, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 11 am, followed by a short committal at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, Rosemount Avenue, Kirkcaldy. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to HeartStart
St Andrews and East Neuk of Fife.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 20, 2019
