LAIDLAW Mary (nee McDiarmid) (formerly Lochgilphead and Oban)
Peacefully, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Strachan House Care Home, Edinburgh, Mary, beloved wife of the late Alec, doting mum to Marion and Ally and adored and selfless granny of Jamie, Donnie, Robbie, Jennie, Nicky, Danny and Mollie, also a treasured and respected motherin-law, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to her wonderful family. A popular friend to many. Funeral will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, December 18, at 12 noon. All warmly invited. Donations on the day will be split equally between Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland and Hope Kitchen, Oban.
Sorely missed by all.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 11, 2019
