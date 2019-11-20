Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
13:00
Roucan Loch Crematorium
Dumfries
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary GOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary GOW

Notice Condolences Gallery

Mary GOW Notice
Gow Mary (formerly of Tilekilns, Kirtlebridge)
Dr Mary M. Gow, beloved sister of David and Iain, sister-in-law of Janet, devoted aunt of James, Hazel and Sally. Died very suddenly and unexpectedly, at her home in Giffnock, on October 29, 2019, aged 69. The funeral will take place at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries, on Friday, November 29, at 1 pm, followed by a reception. Family flowers only please, donations may be made to the British Heart Foundation if desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -