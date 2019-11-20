|
Gow Mary (formerly of Tilekilns, Kirtlebridge)
Dr Mary M. Gow, beloved sister of David and Iain, sister-in-law of Janet, devoted aunt of James, Hazel and Sally. Died very suddenly and unexpectedly, at her home in Giffnock, on October 29, 2019, aged 69. The funeral will take place at Roucan Loch Crematorium, Dumfries, on Friday, November 29, at 1 pm, followed by a reception. Family flowers only please, donations may be made to the British Heart Foundation if desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 20, 2019