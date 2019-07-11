Home

Mary Delores McMENEMIE

McMENEMIE
Mary Delores (Pitlochry)
Peacefully, after a long illness, patiently borne, on Friday, July 5, 2019, Mary Delores McMenemie, of Green Park, Pitlochry, beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Fergus, Jimmy, Alistair, Conor, Fiona and Catriona and a dearly loved grandmother. Requiem Mass at St Brides R. C. Church, Pitlochry, on Monday, July 15, at 12 noon, cremation thereafter at Perth Crematorium at 4 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on July 11, 2019
