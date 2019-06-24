Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Dalgliesh WALKER

Notice Condolences

Mary Dalgliesh WALKER Notice
WALKER Mary Dalgliesh (Coylton / formerly of Eskdalemuir)
Peacefully, at South Lodge Care Home, Ayr, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Mary, aged 91 years, of Coylton and formerly of Eskdalemuir. Dearly loved wife of John, cherished mother of David, Marie, Gill, Jim and Rob and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother of all her family. Funeral service shall take place on Monday, July 1, at Masonhill Crematorium, at 1.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers donations to South Lodge Nursing Home.
Published in The Scotsman on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.