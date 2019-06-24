|
|
|
WALKER Mary Dalgliesh (Coylton / formerly of Eskdalemuir)
Peacefully, at South Lodge Care Home, Ayr, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Mary, aged 91 years, of Coylton and formerly of Eskdalemuir. Dearly loved wife of John, cherished mother of David, Marie, Gill, Jim and Rob and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother of all her family. Funeral service shall take place on Monday, July 1, at Masonhill Crematorium, at 1.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers donations to South Lodge Nursing Home.
Published in The Scotsman on June 24, 2019
Read More