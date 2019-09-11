|
|
|
BROWN Mary (née Roden) (Kelso / St Boswells)
Peacefully, at Kelso Hospital, on Monday, September 9, 2019, Mary, aged 92, dearly beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mum of Alan and Graeme, mother-in-law to Mary and Stella and loving and proud granny to Gavin, Michael, Neil, Katie and Nic and her 7 great-grandchildren. Private cremation. Service of Thanksgiving at Kelso North Parish Church, on Friday, September 13, at 1.15 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, towards the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 11, 2019