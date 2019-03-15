Home

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:30
Perth Crematorium
Marjorie May (Robertson) LEVEN

Marjorie May (Robertson) LEVEN Notice
LEVEN Marjorie May
(nee Robertson) (Blairgowrie)
Peacefully, at home in Edinburgh on Saturday, March 2, 2019, Marjorie, formerly of Golf Course Road and Ericht Court, Blairgowrie, aged 93, dearly beloved wife for 67 years to Charles, much loved mother of Michael and Odell, grandmother of Natasha, Alexandra and Catriona and great-grandmother of Odell-May.
Funeral service at 11.30 am, on Friday, March 22, at Perth Crematorium, to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 15, 2019
